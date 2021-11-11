https://www.wtrf.com/news/veterans-voices/

Veterans Voices: Watch our special as we honor the Ohio Valley’s heroes

Veterans Voices

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – In honor of Veterans Day, 7News created a special hour-long edition of “Veterans Voices”.

Join us as we hear from past veterans featured on WTRF as well as some new faces from all branches and all eras.

And if you missed any of our previous Veterans Voices episodes, you can catch up here.

If you are a veteran who would like to be interviewed for future episodes of the series, or know a veteran who you’d like us to talk to e-mail Kathryn Ghion at kghion@wtrf.com with the subject line “Veterans Voices”.

On behalf of all of us here at 7News, we thank our veterans for our freedom.

