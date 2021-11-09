Weirton soldier killed in WWII laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery

ARLINGTON, Va. (WTRF) – 70 years after he was killed in action, a Weirton Soldier has finally been given a hero’s burial.

Army Private First Class John J. Sitarz died while serving his country in Germany during World War II.

His remains were identified earlier this year, and he was sent home.

On Tuesday his family remembered the young 19-year-old who died in1944 as he was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery.

Sitarz was the second youngest in a family of eight siblings. He is survived by his 91-year-old sister Bernice Krayzel and numerous other extended family members who all were at the service.

Sitarz’ nephew told 7News it was a two-day memorial service. On Monday evening there was a wake with an open casket, inside of which was placed an Army dress uniform so the family could gather. Then the casket was draped with an American flag for Tuesday’s memorial.

He shared other fond stories that Sitarz family had told of the young private throughout the years, like how he was only 95-pounds, but wanted so badly to serve his country that he ate bananas for weeks to make weight.

His sisters said Sitarz was mischievous, and with him there was never a dull moment.

The family will share more from the burial with 7News in the coming days.