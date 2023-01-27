Warning: Graphic and explicit video

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Footage of the attack on former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi was released Friday morning.

Police body cam footage

Body cam footage shows the San Francisco police officer walking up to the door. The suspect David DePape and Pelosi answer the door. DePape is holding a hammer as well as Pelosi’s arm. Pelosi also seems to have a hand on the hammer.

Police ask what’s going on. DePape appears to be smiling when answering, “Everything’s good.”

Pelosi then lets go of the hammer and tries to move away from DePape before DePape swings the hammer at Pelosi. Police enter the home and tackle DePape to the ground.

Pelosi can be seen lying on the ground seemingly unconscious while police gain control of DePape.

Police then call for back up and medical assistance.

Break in security footage

The security footage of the patio outside Pelosi’s home shows DePape walking around the backyard looking through a backpack. He ends up taking what looks like a hammer and putting on a pair of gloves before approaching the home and smashing the window.

San Francisco Superior Court Judge Stephen M. Murphy ultimately ruled that there was no reason to keep the video out of the public view and from the media, adding that prosecutors have already played portions of it in open court–meaning people have seen it.

The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office argued that releasing the footage to news media outlets would only allow people to manipulate it leading to false information being spread.

Ahead of the release, Representative Pelosi did comment on the video saying her husband’s wellbeing is her biggest concern.

“My biggest concern is my husband’s wellbeing, and we take that day to day,” Pelosi said. “I’m really grateful for the outpouring of prayers and support for him and that is what our focus is.”

Pelosi added that she wasn’t sure if she would watch the video upon its release.

“It will be a very hard thing to watch an assault on my husband’s life,” Pelosi said.

David DePape, 42, is currently behind bars for the attack and is facing both state and federal charges including breaking in the Pelosi home and beating Paul Pelosi with a hammer. Additionally, police believe DePape planned to kidnap Nancy Pelosi.

DePape has pleaded not guilty to both the federal and state charges.