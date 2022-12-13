Vince McMahon, seen here in 2009, announced his retirement from the WWE on Friday. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The former chief executive of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and majority owner of WWE , Vince McMahon, is facing new legal demands from two women who claim he sexually assaulted them, according to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

The WSJ says a former wrestling referee, Rita Chatterton, is asking for $11.75 million in damages after accusing McMahon of raping her three decades ago.

McMahon also allegedly sexually assaulted a spa manager in 2011, the report says.

The report also said that McMahon told people at WWE that he plans to make a comeback and he got bad advice to step down in his role as chief executive.

Allegedly McMahon believes the situation would have ‘blown over’ if he stayed with WWE.

McMahon retired in July of 2022 just over a month after the WWE’s board of directors announced an investigation into both McMahon and John Laurinaitis, WWE’s head of talent relations, amid allegations that McMahon agreed to pay over $12 million to former employees with whom he had affairs, The Wall Street Journal reported.

This is a developing story, refresh for updates as more information is provided