WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Several members from one local church are volunteering their time in an effort to make a positive impact on children’s lives.

It’s all thanks to a partnership between The Vineyard Church of Wheeling and Madison Elementary School to provide a mentoring program for students.



School officials match up church members with children they feel would be compatible. The members then visit the children twice a week. They have lunch and then interact in some type of activity, including playing games or reading books.



One of this year’s mentors was our own 7News Meteorologist Adam Feick.



He was matched up with third grader Chance Hautman.



Adam says it’s been a rewarding experience and he is happy to give back to the community in such a special way.

“Just being able to help him with schoolwork. Help him with just playing games, showing him that there is someone in his life that cares about him, Someone who is committed to helping him, whether it’s academically, friendship or a father figure.” Adam Feick, Mentor & WTRF 7News Meteorologist

“So much research says it just takes one positive interaction that builds a beautiful relationship and that’s what the mentoring program has done. It’s built beautiful relationships between adults and children and we couldn’t be a more thankful for the Vineyard and their serving hearts.” Andrea Trio, Principal, Madison Elementary

7News reporter Dan Mayeres posed this question to Adam’s mentee, Chase: What’s your favorite thing about Adam?

“He is fun to hang out with.” Chase Hautman, Student Another student, Walker, described what he likes about the mentorship program. ” I can hang out with a whole bunch of these guys and I can see my friends.” Walker Heath, Student

Around 12 kids are currently benefitting from the mentoring program. School officials say they would love to have even more volunteers next year.