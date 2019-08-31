Volunteers in Ohio County step up as Dorian makes landfall

This GOES-16 satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at 14:20 UTC and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Dorian, right, moving over open waters of the Atlantic Ocean. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Dorian was expected to grow into a potentially devastating Category 3 hurricane before hitting the U.S. mainland late Sunday or early Monday somewhere between the Florida Keys and southern Georgia. (NOAA via AP)

WHEELING, WV (WTRF)

Two volunteers from the Red Cross in Ohio County are heading down south to aid in areas being hit by Hurricane Dorian.

According to the Red Cross, Bobbi McCormick and Gary Kepler are newly trained ERV (Emergency Response Vehicle) drivers and they deploy to Parkersburg, West Virginia to pick up their equipment on Sunday.

“Once they’re in the area, they’ll be delivering supplies, cleaning kits or food for those affected by the hurricane,” said Bob Heldreth, Community Volunteer Leader, Red Cross.

According to the Red Cross, 600 of their volunteers nationwide will be deployed to these areas.

20 emergency response vehicles are being utilized and 60 truck loads filled with relief supplies will also be sent out.