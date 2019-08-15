Voter rights groups urge Ohio Sec. of State to delay purge amidst new discrepancies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Thursday Ohio’s Secretary of State announced an effort to try to get more than 168,000 eligible, but unregistered voters signed up to vote.

Several voting rights groups also want him to delay purging more than 235,000 people from the voting rolls.

Representatives from those groups came together to urge Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose to postpone the upcoming purge after discrepancies appear to have been found.

As of right now it appears the Secretary of State’s Office is planning on moving forward with the purge, which is scheduled for September 6.

A statement from his office reads:

“We will continue to work with organizations and churches across the state to locate Ohioans who want to stay active, while also working with the General Assembly to improve the process we use for list maintenance in the future.”​ Ohio Secretary of State’s Office

Earlier this year a financial audit found a problem with the voter purge lists put together by four counties.



“As many as 1,300 voters were added to the voter purge list who should not have been,” said Mike Brickner with All Voting is Local.

That issue was resolved, but it left doubt in the minds of some that the list is not 100% accurate.

So, for the first time, Secretary of State Frank LaRose asked for a list from each county of the people that are about to be purged from the voter roles. A review of those lists appears to have found more errors.

“We are finding grave concerns that otherwise eligible Ohioans will be falsely removed or may have already been falsely removed,” added Jen Miller with the League of Women Voters from Ohio.

Voter rights groups claim to have identified 4,500 people on the upcoming purge list are also currently listed as active voters on the Secretary of State’s website.

“Given the problems that we’ve already seen with four counties in this past purge process, we are very concerned that these 4,000+ voters could also be on the list erroneously,” Brickner continued.

The groups want the pure delayed until the list can be thoroughly checked.

Voter purges have been postponed in the past, but usually during times of litigation. The League of Women Voters says it is exploring all its options.