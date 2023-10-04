WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – There is officially ONE MONTH until the 12th Annual Dancing with the Ohio Valley Stars and the voting for the People’s Choice Award officially opened TODAY and will stay open for the entire month.

You can vote as many times as you want, and votes are $1 each.

The couple with the most votes by the end of all of the performances on November 4th will receive the People’s Choice Award.

All of these funds raised not only support your favorite dancers, but also support Augusta Levy’s mission of providing services for children with autism.

”We are always, every year, so humbled by the overwhelming support that we have from Wheeling and the Ohio Valley and what they do to help us provide these services for our kids. So many who would go without services if we weren’t able to make up the differences that insurances don’t cover. So, it goes directly right back into that.” Jessica Osmianski – Director of Development & Communications, Augusta Levy Learning Center

To vote now, you can go to www.augustalevy.org/dwtovs/ and cast as many votes as you would like.

WTRF is a proud media sponsor of this event, and 7News Anchor Baylee Martin is dancing as a contestant in this year’s competition!

Voting is $1, and you can vote as many times as you want! The couple with the most votes by Nov. 4th will win! Click the link below to vote for Nathan and me!💖⬇️ @WTRF7Newshttps://t.co/Vy0I6A5dyj pic.twitter.com/0NOZGBI3ee — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) October 5, 2023

Voting is open online now, and well as in person during the show at the Capitol Theater on November 4th.