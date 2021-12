Dozens of businesses — and even some states — have offered Americans who receive the COVID-19 vaccine an incentive. Now, Walgreens is following the trend. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(WTRF)- According to users online and multiple reports on updownradar, the Walgreens website is experiencing some outages and slow load times.

According to some users, the Walgreens COVID testing web portion is down, users say they have been trying to book a test for over 2 hours.

Is @Walgreens covid testing website down?? Been trying to book a test for the last 2 hours #Walgreens #CovidTesting — Josue Pena (@rolypp) December 27, 2021

Users are also saying that they have to be put into a virtual waiting room to find a COVID testing site.

@Walgreens hey there, I think you should throw some money at your app. Trying to find a COVID testing site; your website puts me in a ‘virtual waiting room’ (seriously?), so I download your app and it can’t even process basic requests…. pic.twitter.com/IIcxda6ScS — Greg Watson (@gswatsondesign) December 27, 2021

Another user said the website crashed due to the demand of the demand for at-home tests.