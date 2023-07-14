(WHNT) — Shopping for everything your kids need before going back to school is already a daunting task, but it’s even harder for those living with sensory disabilities.

Walmart wants to change that. The big box chain said stores across the country will offer a quieter — and hopefully more enjoyable — shopping experience.

During sensory-friendly shopping hours, stores will dim the lights, the music will be turned off, and anything with moving images on screens will be turned into a stationary picture.

The shopping window will be from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. every Saturday in July and August, the store announced in a press release last week.

In areas of the country where school doesn’t start back until after Labor Day, the initiative will start on July 22.

“We are striving every day to create a culture where everyone feels they belong,” the company said in a statement.