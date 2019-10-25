Walmart Christmas deals & other trending stories

Pittsburgh, PA. - Authorities are planning to charge a man with criminal homicide and child abuse after his emaciated 14-year-old son was found dead in a filthy mobile home in western Pennsylvania.

State police say the boy's father called 911 Thursday and officers found the teen, who weighed 70 pounds, just inside the debris-filled trailer in Greenville. Lt. Dan Ekis told KDKA-TV officers could not "begin to understand what this child went through in 14 short years."