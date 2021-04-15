Want to get ahead on Mother’s Day? Here is a gift that benefits the community as well

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)

It may seem like Easter just ended, but Mother’s Day is right around the corner.

The Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley has an easy way to give back while also giving a gift.

Executive Director Susie Nelson says they are selling cards for $25 apiece to celebrate each and every mother.

That money will be donated to the Women’s Giving Circle which funds grants for programs in the upper Ohio Valley that impact women and girls.

While $25 may sound like a lot for a card, think of it as more of a donation.

“A $25 dollar card is a little steep. So it’s a $25 donation and they get a card that says Happy Mother’s Day but it also says the impact that their gift has made.” Susie Nelson – Executive Director, Community Foundation Ohio Valley

The deadline to send a card to your mother or grandmother is Friday April 23rd.

Call 304-242-3144 to purchase a card or head over to the Community Foundation’s website.