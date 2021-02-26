Want to move to Mars? Physics professor tells us if we would still be complaining about the weather

In this illustration made available by NASA, the Perseverance rover casts off its spacecraft’s cruise stage, minutes before entering the Martian atmosphere. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)

The Mars rover landed on the dusty planet this month, but what weather conditions will it have to bear on its new home?

West Liberty University physics professor Mohamad Youssef says that while Mars is literally a world away, the climate shares some similarities and differences to our own.

Mars has gravity and an atmosphere, but the gravity is weaker and the atmosphere is 100 times thinner.

The planet may have clouds, but they don’t produce rainfall.

He says that one reason for studying the climate on Mars is to see what would happen if Earth ever lost its magnetic field or ozone layer, and how we would react to that.

Another similarity Professor Youssef pointed out was that both Earth and Mars have all four seasons.

“Since it takes Mars to go around the sun about 1.8,1.9 times [longer] compared to the one year on Earth, then you can expect all of the seasons on Mars to be longer than on Earth. “ Mohamed Youssef – West Liberty Professor of Physics

Professor Youssef said that a human being could step foot on Mars before 2030.

They won’t have any water fountains just yet, but would melt the planet’s ice caps instead.