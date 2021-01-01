Was 2020 the worst year in history?

(WTRF) – Did you breathe a sigh of relief at midnight?

Be honest, because you probably weren’t the only one.

Although the problems we faced in 2020 are far from over, the stress of the year caught up to us, which is one of the reasons why 2020 was possibly one of the most traumatic that we can remember.

It’s not just the global pandemic. 2020 brought moments the world has never seen before.

It’s very rare that we see this combination of both huge economic stress, the political stress of an election year and a politically divided country. Betsy Sweeny, Director of Heritage Programming, Wheeling Heritage

It should be something that actually people had a perception that perhaps this was going to change everything. Perhaps society would never be the same again. Philip Parker, Historian

That’s how the year we can’t wait to forget landed itself in the top ten in a new study by the self-therapy app Bloom, which asked historians around the world to rank the most stressful years in history.

Parker, who was one of the historians who was surveyed for the study, said the results depended on factors like extraordinary events and the global impact.

On 9/11 over 3,000 people were killed across three sites of terrorism. We’re currently losing about 3,000 people a day in the United States. Betsy Sweeny, Director of Heritage Programming, Wheeling Heritage

2001 made the list as well as other years that saw mass loss of life like the peak of the Civil War and The Spanish Flu in 1919.

It mimics it quite closely. We saw this need to mask up even 100 years ago. The idea that you need to stay home and even silly things like the newspapers printing that you shouldn’t spit in the streets. Betsy Sweeny, Director of Heritage Programming, Wheeling Heritage

Each event on the list is devastating in its own way, the tragic loss of life causes the most stress, putting 1348, a year long before any of us, to the top of the list.

This episode of plague killed somewhere between a third and a half of the entire population of Europe and the Middle East. If you were to translate that into modern terms, it would be the equivalent globally of roughly four billion people dying. Philip Parker, Historian

While 2020 may be over, the stressors of the year come with us to 2021.

So, there’s no telling how this year will turn out, but here’s hoping it’s less stressful.

It’s also a little bit too early to tell what the medium and longer term consequences are, say in terms of the economic damage or perhaps in some countries the rise of extremist political movements. Philip Parker, Historian

This thing that we’ve never seen before will have an incredible impact on the culture moving forward. Betsy Sweeny, Director of Heritage Programming, Wheeling Heritage

Here are the most stressful years in United States history as ranked by historians:

1862 – The darkest year of the Civil War 1929 – The Wall Street Stock Market crash sparks the start of the Great Depression. 1838 – The still new U.S. starts pushing thousands of Cherokees out from their lands in mid-winter on the murderous trek known as the “Trail of Tears” and thousands die 1919 – The Spanish Flu kills 675,000 Americans, race riots, labor strikes and the start of Prohibition. 1968 – Year of riots, protests, violence and the assassinations of both Martin Luther King and Robert Kennedy. 1962 – year of the Cuban Missile Crisis 2001 – American is shaken by the 9/11 terrorist attacks 2020 – America records more COVID-19 deaths than any country, as unemployment soars, political divides worsen and the election is supremely bitter

Here are the most stressful years in world history as ranked by historians: