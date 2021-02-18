Washington County man facing murder charges found dead in Wheeling home

Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting in the Ogontz section of Philadelphia, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

WHEELING, W.VA (WTRF) — The Wheeling Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead on Wheeling Island early Thursday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m. police were called to a house on North Broadway Street for an initial medical emergency. The person involved was taken to the hospital, where they later were pronounced dead.

Based on a mobile fingerprint scan, investigators have determined the deceased is Zackory J. Sadler, 36 of Donora, Pa. Sadler. They say the Washington County man was wanted for two shootings last month in Washington County.

Authorities say Sadler was wanted for the alleged murder of Darnell Brown of Washington as he walked out of the Family Dollar store in Washington. He was also wanted for another shooting in Donora where police say he shot and seriously wounded a man in a home on Heslep Avenue.

His wounds were not life-threatening.

Sadler’s body will be taken to the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s office in Charleston, W.Va. The medical examiner’s office will determine a manner and cause of death. Based on Wheeling PD’s initial findings, there were no apparent external injuries to Sadler’s body.

Wheeling Police will investigate Sadler’s death. Washington, Pennsylvania Police are the lead investigators regarding his initial wanted status.

Authorities say they anticipate making more arrests of the people who harbored him.