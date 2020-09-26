Amy Coney Barrett is nominated by Pres. Trump for Supreme Court

Washington DC
Posted: / Updated:

This image provided by Rachel Malehorn shows Judge Amy Coney Barrett in Milwaukee, on Aug. 24, 2018. (Rachel Malehorn, rachelmalehorn.smugmug.com, via AP)


CHICAGO (AP) — President Donald Trump announced the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett, a 48-year-old who would is among the youngest justices to assume a high-court seat and hence potentially one of the longest-serving.

Her selection is as sure to energize the president’s base as it is to galvanize his foes with only weeks left to Election Day. Barrett’s nomination could become a reckoning over abortion, an issue that has divided Americans for almost half a century. Liberals fear Barrett’s views as a Roman Catholic coupled with her devotion to an interpretation of the Constitution known as originalism could chip away at Roe v. Wade.

This will be the third justice nominated by President Trump.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter