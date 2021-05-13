Biden says Americans no longer need to wear a mask… if they are fully vaccinated.

(WTRF) President Joe Biden announced this afternoon on his Twitter page that Americans will no longer need to wear a mask if they are fully vaccinated.

He says “…the rule is now simple: get vaccinated or wear a mask until you do.”

This was made possible by the extraordinary success we’ve had in vaccinating so many Americans, so quickly. pic.twitter.com/gTwM6Tp7lF — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 13, 2021

This comes on the heels of an announcement by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier today stating they will no longer recommend masks for fully-vaccinated Americans indoors or outdoors, including in crowds, according to sweeping new guidance announced today.

Stay with 7NEWS and WTRF.com as we learn more about this development in national mask mandates and how these changes will affect Ohio Valley residents.