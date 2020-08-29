Census, like Post Office, politicized in election year

By MIKE SCHNEIDER Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The postal service isn’t the only staid federal agency to be drawn into a political battle this year.
Unlike the department charged with delivering mail, however, the U.S. Census Bureau has been targeted by politicians since it conducted its first nationwide head count in 1790.
The reason is obvious: The census determines not only how much federal money each state gets, but also how many congressional seats and Electoral College votes.
And yet some fear the task of measuring the country’s population is more at risk than ever in 2020 amid historic partisan and cultural divides.
