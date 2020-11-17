Experts warn against undermining elections as Trump, GOP congressman press for fair recount in Georgia

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — As Georgia continues its hand-counted audit of the nearly 5 million ballots cast in the state during the 2020 election, Congressman Doug Collins is watching closely.

“Well I think the results will speak for themselves, they’ll actually say – did the machines accurately count the ballots that are reflected,” the Georgia Republican said.

Collins is leading the Trump campaign’s recount team in Georgia after the campaign raised concerns about transparency around the tabulation process.

“The president thinks the numbers should be different and we do as well,” he said. “It all ought to be counted properly and it all ought to be legal and fair.”

President-elect Joe Biden currently leads in the state by more than 14,000 votes and Georgia’s Secretary of State said the current review is unlikely to change the outcome.

“There’s no evidence of any fraud, there’s no evidence of anything illegal, there is no evidence of any lack of transparency,” Peter Loge, an assistant professor at The George Washington University said Monday.

Loge said there’s no evidence of a rigged election. A coalition of federal and state officials said last week the Nov. 3, 2020 election was the most secure in American history.

“U.S. Intelligence agencies, the media, local elected officials, local appointed officials, local election observers, campaign election observers who were in all these rooms say – yeah this actually worked pretty well, this seems fair,” he said.

Loge warns that saying otherwise endangers the country.

“It damages the democracy in which we are all privileged to participate,” he said.

The audit is expected to wrap up soon but the option for the Trump campaign to request an official recount remains on the table.