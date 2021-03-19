Federal Grand Jury indicts Morgantown man on felony charges related to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo rioters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. Congress is set to hear from former security officials about what went wrong at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. That’s when when a violent mob laid siege to the Capitol and interrupted the counting of electoral votes. Three of the four testifying Tuesday resigned under pressure immediately after the attack, including the former head of the Capitol Police. Much is still unknown about the attack, and lawmakers are demanding answers. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

WASHINGTON (WTRF) — A Grand Jury for the United States District Court for the District of Columbia has indicted Julian Elie Khater, 32, of State College, Pennsylvania, and George Pierre Tanios, 39, of Morgantown, West Virginia, on multiple felony charges related to the Capitol Hill riot on January 6. and assault on law enforcement officers.

The Grand Jury charges that:

Commencing on or about January 6, 2021 in the District of Columbia and elsewhere, the defendants knowingly and willingly did conspire and agree together and with each other to injure U.S. Capitol Police Officer B. Sicknic, U.S. Capitol Police Officer C. Edwards, Metropolitan Police Officer D. Chapman, and other officers, while those officers were engaged in, or on account of, the lawful discharge of their official duties.

Among the means by which the defendants and co-conspirators carried out the object of the conspiracy were the defendants who armed themselves with a chemical spray and utilized a chemical spray against members of the United States Capitol Police and members of the Metropolitan Police Department who were assisting the United States Capitol Police.

The Grand Jury handed down multiple felony charges including Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers Using a Dangerous Weapon; and Aiding and Abetting; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Causing Significant Bodily Injury, and comitting an Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings.

U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died the day after the Capitol riot.

