Former President Bill Clinton hospitalized

(WTRF) Bill Clinton’s spokesman has confirmed that the former president is in the hospital.

He was hospitalized in Southern California for a non-COVID related issue, spokesman Angel Ureña said in a statement Thursday.

“On Tuesday evening, President Clinton was admitted to UCI Medical Center to receive treatment for non-COVID-related infection. He is on the mend, in good spirits, and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses and staff providing him with excellent care.” Angel Ureña, spokesman for former President Bill Clinton

Clinton is currently undergoing treatment at the University of California Irvine Medical Center.

