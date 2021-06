Countdown to the 4th of July

Countdown to the 4th of July

(WTRF) — According to his office’s Twitter page, former US Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld has died. He was 88.

A statement from the family of Donald Rumsfeld: pic.twitter.com/AlKYxVvqgF — Donald Rumsfeld (@RumsfeldOffice) June 30, 2021

Rumsfeld served as Secretary of Defense, once under former President Gerald Ford in the 1970s and again under President George W. Bush in the early 2000s.