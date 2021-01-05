Group of US lawmakers promises to not certify election results, other members question the decision

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — As President Donald Trump continues his fight against the election, calling it “rigged,” a group of congressional Republicans is promising to challenge the electoral college vote count.

“We’re not going to tolerate a violation of the Constitution by any executive,” Pennsylvania Republican Congressman Fred Keller said.

Keller says he won’t vote to certify the election results because of how his home state handled voting.

“The executive took power they did not have and the courts and the attorney general in Pennsylvania did absolutely nothing to address that issue,” Keller said.

Keller says he is not trying to overturn the election, just protect the election process.

“If we don’t stop it now, what’s to say they’re not going to come after other areas of the Constitution,” Keller said.

But not all Republicans support the effort.

In a statement, Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) said he voted for Trump in the November 2020 election, but wouldn’t support overturning this election.

“I voted for President Trump and endorsed him for re-election. But, on Wednesday, I intend to vigorously defend our form of government by opposing this effort to disenfranchise millions of voters in my state and others.”

And Democrats say it is irresponsible to fight against the results without evidence of widespread fraud.

“It will not change the results,” U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) said.

Warner says the challenges only hurt the nation.

“In some cases, loyalty to Donald Trump seems to well exceed allegiance to the Constitution,” Warner said.

The joint session of Congress begins at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.