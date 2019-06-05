Holocaust survivor helps honor D-Day heroes ahead of 75th anniversary

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Thursday will mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the assault on the beaches of Normandy that led to the end of World War II. On Tuesday at the Capitol, a holocaust survivor liberated by U.S. forces joined members of Congress to honor the contributions and sacrifices of those who stormed the beaches and fought to defeat the Nazis.

Holocaust survivor Steven Fenves gets emotional when he talks about growing up during the holocaust. Fenves was barely a teenager when enemy forces occupied his home.

“We were moved to the ghetto. People standing in our way, waiting to ransack our apartment. Screaming, yelling and spitting at us as we went by” said Fenves.

Fenves said he experienced the horror of concentration camps. Then in April of 1945, the heroic efforts of American forces helped save his life. Fenves considers himself one of the lucky ones.

The holocaust survivor shared his story with members of Congress, including Senator Tim Kaine.

“It gave them hope to be able to survive and know that Americans are coming to liberate them,” said Sen. Kaine (D-Virginia).

Senator Tim Scott said this year’s D-Day anniversary is an important reminder of American values.

“It’s important for us to commit as a nation and people to making sure that liberty is real for others,” said Sen. Tim Scott (R- South Carolina).

Through real life stories of courage and sacrifice, Americans will pay tribute to D-Day survivors and honor those who gave their lives.