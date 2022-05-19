WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTRF) — Following major blowback from Republicans, the chief administrative officer of the House has scrapped a deal with luxury bike company Peloton, according to The Hill. The plan would have offered House staff and Capitol Police officers with Peloton All-Access and Peloton app memberships through the House Center for Well-Being.

The yearly cost of these memberships could exceed $100,000 says Fox Business.

Republicans harshly criticized Democrats for this proposed free perk, saying that in a time when Americans are struggling with inflation, free Peloton memberships seemed excessive. And staff already has access to the Congressional gym.

“It is insane. It’s also redundant. Members and staff already have access to a Congressional gym for a membership fee. The Peloton perk does not replace it. Instead, it duplicates it. I’d like to see any Democrat go to their district, my district, anyone else’s district, and defend this.” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.)

The Peloton deal did not include the actual bikes, which sell for around $2,000.

The House Well-Being Center offers other health and financial counseling perks like the Calm sleep, meditation and relaxation app, a FinFit app to help with financial health and planning, and a Foodsmart app for eating advice and mindfulness webinars, according to The Hill.