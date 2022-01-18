Hundreds of FUS students to join demonstrators at 49th March for Life

Steubenville, OH (WTRF)- Hundreds of Franciscan University of Steubenville students will take a big stand against abortion in Washington D.C.

University President Father Dave Pivonka will join them in the 49th March for Life. The rally looked very different last year. It was all virtual, but this year’s will go back to normal.

This year’s theme is “Equality Begins in the Womb”. The group will begin with a rally on the National Mall and end at the US Supreme Court building.

The march isn’t until Friday, but Franciscan University students already can’t wait to go back.

“I’m hoping our presence at the March encourages everybody to help participate in the pro-life movement, which doesn’t just consist of doing legislation that helps those who are not born yet, but also to encourage the mothers to help them also to be able to have their child.” Niklas Koehler, president of Franciscan University’s Students for Life club

Franciscan University students have been involved in D-C’s March for Life since the 70s. It began with four freshmen at the then-College of Steubenville and quickly grew through the years.