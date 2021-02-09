IRS offers tips on filing taxes

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTRF)-

Tax season is soon here. The Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigation Division will start collecting tax returns on February 12th. But there are a number of things you need to know before filing your taxes this year. It’s important to make sure you file accurate tax returns.

The Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of West Virginia want to remind taxpayers to choose a preparer wisely. Those using a tax preparer should also make sure to ask the preparer questions.

“If they can’t explain stuff on your return, have them go through that return with you and explain what is on there and why it’s on there. If they can’t do that, then again, another red flag, just things like that so you understand what is on your return because remember you are ultimately responsible for your tax liability whether you use a return preparer or not,” said Brett Kressin, Assistant Special Agent at IRS Criminal Investigations.

Those who are found committing fraud on their taxes could receive penalties ranging from fines to jail time.