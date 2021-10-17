Is the idea of former Pres. Trump being subpoened to testify before the Jan. 6 committee “far-fetched?”

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo with the White House in the background, President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Washington. The request seeks records about events leading up to the Jan. 6 attack, including communication within the White House and other agencies, and information about planning and funding for rallies held in Washington, including an event at the Ellipse featuring then-President Donald Trump before thousands of his supporters stormed the Capitol. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

WASHINGTON (WTRF) — According to reports, Congressional Representative Stacey Plaskett, a Democrat from the Virgin Islands, subpoenaing former President Donald J. Trump to testify before the House January 6 select committee is possible.

Subpoenaing the former president is not “something that we should consider far-fetched,” Representative Plaskett, said Saturday per reports.

“They’re going to be bound by the facts and the law, and if that means deposing the president, they will do so,” Plaskett said on MSNBC Saturday concerning the Jan. 6 select committee.

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo insurrectionsts loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. A federal judge held the director of the District of Columbia’s Department of Corrections and the warden of the city’s jail in contempt of court on Wednesday, Oct. 13, and asked the Justice Department to investigate whether the civil rights of inmates are being abused. U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth had hauled the jail officials into court as part of the criminal case into Christopher Worrell, a member of the Proud Boys who has been charged in the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Plaskett also said the scope of the select committee’s investigation will be thorough and may consist of, “Not only the deposition of the president himself, but records related to him. Whether those be cellphone, Twitter accounts, communications with individuals, video tapes, if there are, in the White House of what he is doing on that day.”

Plaskett served as an impeachment manager earlier this year, say reports.

Del. Stacey Plaskett, D-Virgin Islands, joined at left by Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., listen during the roll call as the House Oversight and Reform Committee votes 24-15 to hold Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt for failing to turn over subpoenaed documents related to the Trump administration’s decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

On Wednesday, the White House blocked former President Donald J. Trump’s request to use executive privilege to halt his surrendering of documents, say reports.