WASHINGTON (WTRF) — Hearings are over for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown-Jackson.

Two senators from Ohio and West Virginia are split on their votes.

Ohio Democrat Sherrod Brown is all for the nominee. Brown says she was incredible during the hearings when Republican senators were quote “baiting her.” Brown says the Republican senators were acting childish.

On the West Virginia side, Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito says her vote is no. Capito says during their meeting, Brown-Jackson said she didn’t have a judicial philosophy, something Capito says is important.

“I have decided I cannot vote for her nomination since she didn’t flesh out with me or the judiciary committee on what kind of judicial philosophy she has in terms of how she would look at the Constitution and the way it would interact with contemporary life,” said Capito.

Capito did say her vote on Brown-Jackson is not a personal decision. The vote will take place sometime this week.