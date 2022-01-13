McKinley Praises Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden’s Overreaching Vaccine Mandate on Private Business

Washington DC
FILE – This June 8, 2021 photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Washington, D.C. – Congressman David B. McKinley, P.E. (WV-01) issued a statement following today’s United States Supreme Court ruling that blocked the Biden Administration’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate on private businesses.  

“The Supreme Court decision to block the most egregious part of the Biden Administration’s unconstitutional vaccine mandate on private businesses is good news for freedom and bad news for the Biden Administration’s government-knows-best agenda,” said McKinley.  

“The Covid-19 vaccine continues to be an important and effective tool delivering relief from the deadly pandemic. But individuals should make that decision without heavy-handed government mandates getting in the way,” said McKinley.   “It is disappointing, however, that the Court was not consistent in its ruling, permitting the vaccine mandate for health care workers to go into effect,” said McKinley.     Background:  

RepMcKinley along with 183 Members of Congress joined an Amicus Brief in the U.S. Supreme Court case arguing against the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate.   

Rep. McKinley is also co-sponsoring multiple bills restricting the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate from being enacted or enforced.

