Military families face challenges amid Coronavirus pandemic

WASHINGTON D.C. (NEXSTAR) — National Guard units have already been called to help contain the outbreak in some areas, with more expected as the pandemic continues.

“We’re fielding a wide range of questions from families,” said Kelly Hruska, a member of the National Military Family Association.

Hruska added those questions reflect the uncertainty military families are facing with loved ones deployed overseas and here at home. Those concerns include healthcare, financial support childcare and many others.

“I do think the Department of Defense and the services have done a fairly good job of putting out information.” “We’re providing families information as we get it from the DOD.”

On Capitol Hill, lawmakers like South Carolina Senator Tim Scott say military resources are a high priority in the emergency relief packages.

“There’s no question we’re working through the process in both packages,” Senator Scott said. “We’re taking into consideration what Veterans Affairs and the DOD needs from testing and resources.”

The president signed one of those packages Wednesday night and the next one is being worked on right now in Congress, which could provide as much as a trillion dollars more to deal with the pandemic.