Mnuchin: ‘Most Productive Discussions We’ve Had’ on COVID Relief Deal

WASHINGTON (CBS NEWS)–Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Meadows stopped to talk to reporters Saturday (8/1) after their meeting with Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi.

The two agreed that today was productive, but Meadows warned they are not close to a deal and “we’re still a long ways apart, and I don’t want to suggest that a deal is imminent because it is not.”

The two confirmed that education and funding for schools is an important issue for both sides. They also confirmed that liability protections for employers is a red line issue — and Sen. Mitch McConnell would not put forth a bill without it.

As for the President’s involvement — Meadows says he checks in hourly, that he checked in late last night and early this morning too. Meadows also said he walked in the meeting while still on the phone with the President.