‘Non-scalable’ barrier goes up around White House before election

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 02: The south side of the White House is seen behind layers of fencing less than 24 hours before Election Day November 02, 2020 in Washington, DC. Extra layers of fencing have been in place for several months around the White House after the violence that followed George Floyd’s murder by police in Minneapolis earlier this year. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

A man looks through fencing installed around Lafayette Square near the White House, 3 days before the 2020 Presidential election, as business prepare for any protests on October 30, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 02: Retail businesses and office buildings are boarded up in anticipation of Election Day vandalism near the center of the nation’s capital November 02, 2020 in Washington, DC. Extra layers of fencing have been in place for several months around the White House after the violence that followed George Floyd’s murder by police in Minneapolis earlier this year. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 02: Workers cover retail businesses and office buildings with wood boards in anticipation of Election Day vandalism near the center of the nation’s capital November 02, 2020 in Washington, DC. Extra layers of fencing have been in place for several months around the White House after the violence that followed George Floyd’s murder by police in Minneapolis earlier this year. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 02: Retail businesses and office buildings are boarded up in anticipation of Election Day vandalism near the center of the nation’s capital November 02, 2020 in Washington, DC. Extra layers of fencing have been in place for several months around the White House after the violence that followed George Floyd’s murder by police in Minneapolis earlier this year. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 02: A man takes a photograph of the White House through the fence at Black Lives Matter plaza on November 2, 2020 in Washington DC. Preparations continue throughout Washington D.C ahead of the November 3 U.S presidential election with many business owners boarding up and securing their shops in anticipation of protests and rioting. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – On Monday the White House, already encircled by multiple layers of protection, got another barrier – a “non-scalable” fence around the perimeter.

Photos and video showed workers unloading stacks of fence segments and setting them up Monday.

The fences are the same style of security barrier put in place over the summer after the killing of George Floyd, according to CNN. The material is extremely stable, hard to cut and has holes so small that it makes it difficult to get a handhold.

NBC News first reported that the fences will go around the entire White House grounds as well as the Elipse and Lafayette Square.

The director of DC’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency told reporters Monday that officials didn’t have any specific or credible threats.

As the White House walls itself in, businesses throughout Washington D.C. have been boarding up windows and doors in anticipation of unrest following the election.