Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine reacts to Amy Coney-Barrett confirmation

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today issued the following statement on the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court:
“I applaud the Senate majority for confirming President Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court. Judge Barrett is both highly qualified and highly respected. She will be an excellent addition to our nation’s highest court.”
