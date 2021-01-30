Ohio Sen. Brown to take over Banking Committee, plans hearing on stock market

FILE – In this Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, file photo, a Wall Street street sign is framed by a giant American flag hanging on the New York Stock Exchange in New York. Stocks are falling in early trading on Wall Street Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, and deepening last week’s losses. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTRF) – Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown is set to take over this week as Chairman of the Chairman of the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee.

He said in a statement that one of his first priorities will be to hold a hearing on the state of the stock market.

People on Wall Street only care about the rules when they're the ones getting hurt.



It's time for SEC and Congress to make the economy work for everyone.



As Incoming Chairman of the @SenateBanking Committee, I will be holding a hearing on the current state of the stock market. https://t.co/V9Hzp26jRT — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) January 28, 2021

Senator Brown cited the recent GameStop stock controversy as a reason he wants to bring more transparency to what he calls an unregulated part of the economy.

We pass consumer protection laws for a reason, so that banks or or other institutions don’t don’t take advantage of consumers. And consumers have rights in all of these transactions, so the days of Wall Street exercising authority over the Senate Banking and Housing Committee are over. Sen. Sherrod Brown, (D) Ohio



Senator Brown also feels the Committee has spent too much time in past years helping Wall Street.

He said he plans to bring more focus to the housing part of its responsibilities.