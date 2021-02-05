Ohio Sen. Portman wants more bipartisanship from Biden Administration for new relief bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTRF) – As Americans wait for COVID-19 vaccines, they’re also waiting on another possible stimulus check.

Republican Ohio Senator Rob Portman said he’s hopeful there will be a bill both parties can agree on, but also feels he’s not seeing that bipartisanship from the Biden Administration.

So far we’re not seeing that. The administration has sent a package up. They want to take it through with Democratic votes only through a special process. Sen. Rob Portman, (R) Ohio

While Senator Portman works with his colleagues, including West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, to outline a bill; he explained one of his issues with the current proposal is who receives the stimulus payments.

The Senator said the checks should be more targeted to those who need the money the most.

It ought to go to people who really need it and people who are really gonna spend it, because that’s the idea these are stimulus checks. So, let’s focus on people who are making 50, 60, 70, 80 thousand bucks a year who are really gonna need and will spend it and that will save the taxpayer hundreds of billions of dollars so. Sen. Rob Portman, (R) Ohio

Senator Portman explained people spending the stimulus money rather than saving it helps the economy.

However, this is not the Senator’s only priority. He also said the first part of any relief bill should be COVID-19 issues like getting vaccines distributed. Other keys he outlined include getting children back in the classroom and help for small businesses.

Senator Portman explained that in the most recent relief legislation passed at the end of last year, a new program under the Paycheck Protection Program that would help those struggling business. President Biden’s proposal sets up an entirely new program with the same mission.

And we just think using the existing one is going to be much more effective to get the money out now because the way bureaucracy works it would be a long time to get the program up and going. Sen. Rob Portman, (R) Ohio

He also shared some encouraging news from the Congressional Budget Office, which is nonpartisan, that reflected that the economy is on track to return to pre-pandemic status around the middle of the year.