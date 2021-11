President Joe Biden speaks during a ceremony to pardon the national Thanksgiving turkey in the Rose Garden of the White House, in Washington, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(CBS) President Joe Biden turns 79 today. This makes him the first president to reach that age while in office.

Biden was born November 20, 1942.

He had a physical on Friday, and White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor reported that Mr. Biden “remains a healthy, vigorous 78-year-old male who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency.”

He will spend his birthday weekend in his hometown, Wilmington, Delaware.