BEDMINSTER, NJ (WFLA) — Hall of Fame NFL quarterback Brett Favre golfed with Donald Trump at the president’s National Golf Club in Bedminister over the weekend.
The two posed for a picture during their golf outing at Trump’s Bedminister Club in New Jersey Saturday.
“Brett LOVES Wisconsin, Mississippi and Minnesota,” Trump tweeted. “A good golfer – hits it LONG!”
- Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 84,073 cases, 3,307 deaths
- Southwest CEO: No furloughs for now
- Two Big 12 teams move season openers to Aug. 29
- President Trump golfs with NFL great Brett Favre
- ‘Whitening’ creams undergo a makeover but colorism persists