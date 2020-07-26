President Trump golfs with NFL great Brett Favre

Washington DC
Posted: / Updated:

BEDMINSTER, NJ (WFLA) — Hall of Fame NFL quarterback Brett Favre golfed with Donald Trump at the president’s National Golf Club in Bedminister over the weekend.

The two posed for a picture during their golf outing at Trump’s Bedminister Club in New Jersey Saturday.

“Brett LOVES Wisconsin, Mississippi and Minnesota,” Trump tweeted. “A good golfer – hits it LONG!”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter