President Trump to nominate a woman to fill vacant Supreme Court seat

ASSOCIATED PRESS (AP) — President Trump says he will nominate a woman to fill the Supreme Court seat occupied by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. He made that announcement Saturday evening at a rally in North Carolina.
The nomination is expected to take place within the next week, but the president has not given any names yet.
Trump is urging the Republican-controlled Senate to consider his pick without delay.
Justice Ginsburg passed away Friday at the age of 87.
