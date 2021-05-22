Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene likens Nancy Pelosi’s mask mandate to the Holocaust

(WTRF) Following an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is drawing heavy criticism after comparing COVID restrictions, such a mask-wearing on the House of Representatives floor, to how Jews were treated during the Holocaust.

Marjorie Taylor Greene invokes Holocaust comparisons when it comes to Nancy Pelosi enforcing her mask mandate on the House Floor. Watch my full interview with her here. Your thoughts? https://t.co/iT24Dpvsac @mtgreenee @RepMTG @RealAmVoice @JustTheNews @SpeakerPelosi pic.twitter.com/BnedgeXme9 — David Brody (@DavidBrodyCBN) May 21, 2021

Taylor Green called Nancy Pelosi “mentally ill” and said she was abusive to House members due to Pelosi’s mask mandate at the House of Representatives.

“You know, we can look back at a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens and so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany, and this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) during an interview with David Brody of the Christian Broadcasting Network

Taylor Greene responded to her detractors, including CNN’s Jake Tapper, tweeting “Democrats’ hate against Israel is causing Jewish people to be attacked.”

Democrats hate against Israel is causing Jewish people to be attacked. https://t.co/0HVHGzQuMO — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 22, 2021

There have been several attacks against Jewish Americans in the past few weeks. CBS reports that there has been a rise in anti-Semitic attacks ever since fighting broke out in the Middle East between Israel and Palestine.

Attacks against Jews have happened in New York and Los Angeles allegedly by pro-Palestinians, reports say, and synagogues are also under attack. The two nations have since reached a cease-fire agreement.