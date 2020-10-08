Sen. Brown continues to push for full stimulus package

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTRF) – As the question still remains of if and when Americans could see some sort of new stimulus bill, Ohio U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown said he feels there’s “no real interest” from the President and Republican leadership to pass other elements of the original bill.

Earlier this week the President halted negotiations on a new bill, but later said he would sign a stand-alone stimulus check.

Senator Brown said on a conference call with reporters on Thursday, the problems the country is facing that a stimulus bill could help are “immense”.

He also continues to push for other elements, like $600 in unemployment assistance to be passed as well in a stimulus bill.

We did it right back in March. By August that had run out for local governments, for schools, for workers and we have begged President Trump and Senator McConnell since August you’ve gotta renew this. You’ve gotta help the American public. Sen. Sherrod Brown, (D) Ohio

Senator Brown also said he feels more stimulus money needs to go to those local governments. If it does, he added he trusts those local leaders to spend the money as the feel is necessary to support their needs.