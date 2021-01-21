Sen. Brown ready to address climate change with new administration

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTRF) – After the Inauguration, President Biden wasted no time signing a number of executive actions to reverse President Trump’s policies.

Some of them have one Ohio Senator hopeful about other future actions

Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown called Wednesday’s Inauguration Day “a great day for our country”.

We witnessed history. My granddaughters, girls all over the country watched Kamala Harris take the oath. They say that there’s no limit to their dreams, that women belong in every room where decisions are made. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D) Ohio

Senator Brown also seemed encouraged by President Biden’s first executive actions, specifically where they deal with climate change.

Some of the President’s first actions mean the U.S. will now rejoin the Paris Climate Accord. President Biden also revoked approval of the Keystone XL Oil Pipeline.

While that move drew criticism from some Republican senators who represent parts of the Ohio Valley, Senator Brown said there’s a need to address climate change. He thinks that once the country does it will benefit Ohioans.

We can see in Ohio the number of jobs increasingly in solar and wind and biomass and all the things that Ohioans know how to do. We’re the biggest manufacturing state anyways in the country nd I look forward to as we move on climate issues, and we also do real infrastructure, real investment in wind and solar and all that we need to do to help people go back to work. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D) Ohio

Senator Brown also said if the country invests in wind and solar, that will also help get people back to work.

He also applauded President Biden’s plan to address the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.