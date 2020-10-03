Sen. Brown sets sights on restoring fair housing

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTRF) – Ohio U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown is turning his attentions towards making sure Americans have fair access to housing.

As a ranking member of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs, he released a report claiming the Trump Administration has done little for local housing.

The report also coincides with his work to fix racial disparities in healthcare.

According to Brown, people of color have a harder time accessing housing. He also said 25% of renters pay more than half of their income in housing and utilities, meaning they can’t save any money.

Brown feels the first step to fixing the problem is passing the HEROES Act.

The first thing we need to do is pass emergency rental assistance, so people in the middle of a pandemic don’t get evicted in huge numbers, and it will be huge numbers. Millions and millions and millions of people who are on the edge of eviction. Senator Sherrod Brown, (D) Ohio

It’s also going to help small landlords because the small landlords are not getting paid. They can’t pay their mortgages and keep up with their debt obligations because their customers can’t afford to pay their rent. Lisa Rice, President & CEO, National Fair Housing Alliance

Senator Brown added that if people are evicted, that could lead to the spread of COVID-19.

He also said long-term solutions include encouraging more homes and mixed-use developments to be built.