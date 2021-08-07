Sen. Capito supports the infrastructure bill and calls it a “major investment.”

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTRF) — Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R) of West Virginia released a video on Twitter today explaining why she supports the the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act bill, saying it will improve roads, bridges, airports, broadband and more in the Mountain State.

Here is why I’m supporting the bipartisan infrastructure bill that makes significant investments in West Virginia’s roads, bridges, ports, water systems, broadband, and more. pic.twitter.com/y7eHCvVE1B — Shelley Moore Capito (@SenCapito) August 7, 2021

Capito also retweeted a video of her speaking on the Senate floor, saying she plans to vote for the infrastructure bill today and says it will benefit West Virginia and the entire nation.

WATCH: @SenCapito speaks on the Senate floor about how the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act represents tough, bipartisan compromise. This is a huge investment in our country's future. pic.twitter.com/v4mKoYbF08 — EPW Republicans (@EPWGOP) August 7, 2021

I’m a West Virginian and all West Virginians and all Americans will benefit from the roads, bridges, water infrastructure, broadband and other modes of core infrastructure that will be financed through this bill. But I believe something more foundational than infrastructure is at stake here. We need to demonstrate to the American people that we can work together in this Congress to pass major legislation that benefits our country… Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.)

You can also watch Sen. Capito’s floor speech on YouTube.

Stay with 7NEWS and WTRF.com for updates on the outcome of this bill.