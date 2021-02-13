Sen. Manchin releases statement on impeachment vote

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) questions Ajit Pai, Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, during testimony before an oversight hearing to examine the Federal Communications Commission spectrum auctions program for fiscal year 2021 on June 16, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Toni Sandys-Pool/Getty Images)

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement on his guilty vote on the articles of impeachment brought against President Donald Trump for inciting an insurrection at the United States Capitol on January 6th, 2021.

“Today I voted guilty on the articles of impeachment brought against former President Trump to hold him accountable for his seditious actions and words that threatened our democracy. It is time to move forward as one nation to focus on helping Americans suffering from the pandemic. Now more than ever, it is on each of us to seek unity over division and put partisanship aside for the good of our country.”