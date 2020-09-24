Sen. Portman among group of Senators to introduce “Protect and Serve Act”

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTRF) – Nearly 40 law enforcement officers have been killed in the United States so far this year.

According to Ohio Senator Rob Portman, that’s an increase of more than 20 percent since last year.

Portman is one of several senators trying to stop violence against police by introducing the “Protect and Serve” Act.

The legislation would make sure there is a severe penalty for those who target law enforcement.

We just gotta stop this. I mean this is not what America is about. We are a country that respects people’s right to protest peacefully. We must do that, but we should not be the country that allows the kind of violence that is going on, particularly the more recent violence against police officers. Sen. Rob Portman, (R) Ohio

Under the Protect and Serve Act, it would be a federal crime to knowingly cause or attempt to cause injury to a law enforcement officer.

An offender could receive a life sentence if a death results from the offense, or if it includes kidnapping, attempted kidnapping or attempted murder.

Senator Portman acknowledged the most recent shootings of police officers in just the past 24 hours.

He added now is the time to stand up for law enforcement.

