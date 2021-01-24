Sen. Sherrod Brown says “sooner the better” to addressing COVID-19

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTRF) – Now that President Biden is officially in office, the attention of Congress has return to aid for Americans still struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the Democrats now in control, Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown says the sooner relief is addressed, the better.

He added that he hopes Republicans will join his party in moving quickly on this issue.

Brown said this isn’t about negotiating, it’s about moving quickly to rebuild the economy and get the Coronavirus behind us.

I think Republican support will be there because we’re helping business, we’re helping unemployed workers, we’re helping school districts so they can open up to in-person learning for students. We can’t have a functioning society if students aren’t going to class in the school room and at the same time then their parents can go to work without great anguish of what’s happening to their children. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D) Ohio

The Senator has advocated for housing assistance throughout the pandemic.

He said he is going to ask the President and CDC to extend the moratorium on evections past March, as well as the cutoff of water and electricity.