WASHINGTON (WTRF) — The Senate passed the historic Respect for Marriage Act Tuesday night in a move to provide federal protections for same-sex marriages, according to CBS News.

Senator Chuck Schumer said on the Senate floor after the bill’s passage, “What a great day.”

Democrats introduced the bill after the Supreme Court struck down Roe V. Wade, fearing that same-sex marriages might be targeted.

The bill also safeguards interracial marriages, stating that valid marriages are recognized regardless of “sex, race, ethnicity or national origin.”

The bill passed the Senate by 61 to 36 with 12 Republicans joining Democrats to support it. It passed the House in July.

The bill now moves to President Biden for him to sign.