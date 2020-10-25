Senate to vote on Trump’s Supreme Court pick despite Democratic boycott

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett speaks during a confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The US Senate is even closer for a final vote that could confirm President Trump’s Supreme Court Pick, Amy Coney Barrett. That vote is still on track for tomorrow.

While Senate Republicans unanimously support this…

“I think she was fantastic last week, and I look forward to voting for her.” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito

… Not everyone is happy with this.

Democrats boycotted the vote. They’re calling out the damage they say Barrett would do to healthcare, reproductive freedoms, being able to vote, and other rights they say Americans cherish.

Just days ago Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer tried to slow the effort down by going into a closed session to debate the nominee in private, but that only was a minor setback.

Senate Democrats say they are giving up on blocking the nomination.

Meanwhile, Senate Republicans say Barrett is one of the most qualified people to ever be nominated to the Supreme Court.

Even West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito supports Barrett. She’s a Republican and says the Democrats want to add members to the court who have the same beliefs.

“And I think that’s the only way that they feel that they can have influence on the court is to add more people. More people that have philosophies that are in line with what they believe and I absolutely reject this. I think we ought to have nine people. We’ve had it for a long time.” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito

Senator Capito believes Barrett is well-respected and a very serious-minded lawyer. She adds Barrett has been very clear she isn’t the policy maker and her job will be to separate her personal beliefs.

The Senate will take up the final vote tomorrow. If Judge Barrett is confirmed tomorrow, she could be seated on the high court that same day.