Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s impact

(WTRF) She’s been called iconic, a champion of equal rights, and ahead of her time.



The country continues to mourn the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.



The public will be able to pay their respects as she lies in repose at the Supreme Court on Wednesday and Thursday.



Justice Ginsburg will also be the first woman to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on Friday.

As she fought for equality for all people, Justice Ginsburg also faced discrimination in her own career.



This is something local attorneys say impacted the careers of those who came after her.